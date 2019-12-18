RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) VP Patrick S. Bannon Sells 1,168 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $156.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.18. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $123.50 and a 52 week high of $174.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.76.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.93 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROLL. Bank of America lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 32.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 18.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth approximately $16,361,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 33.3% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.