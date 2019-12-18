ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $17.32 million and approximately $41,273.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00058002 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00059544 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00624410 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00235308 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005140 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00093786 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001955 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Bisq, Upbit, C-Patex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.