Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $387.89.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $369.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.03. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $442.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.98 and its 200 day moving average is $311.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total value of $8,058,470.67. Insiders sold a total of 94,543 shares of company stock valued at $34,778,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

