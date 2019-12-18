Ren (REN) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.76 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Ren has a market capitalization of $24.11 million and $1.76 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, OKEx, IDEX and Binance. During the last week, Ren has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,003,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, OKEx, IDEX, DDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, UEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

