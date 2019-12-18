Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 445 ($5.85).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.99) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rentokil Initial to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 470 ($6.18) in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 449.40 ($5.91) on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 317.40 ($4.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 470.70 ($6.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 441.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 432.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion and a PE ratio of -84.79.

In related news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 100,000 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($6.01), for a total value of £457,000 ($601,157.59).

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

