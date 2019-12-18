CIBC Begins Coverage on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Investment analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

NYSE RSG opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.41. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $68.94 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

