Request (REQ) Price Down 14.6% This Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Request has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Koinex, Huobi Global and Binance. Request has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $135,524.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.49 or 0.06267568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027644 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002559 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,749,077 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Request Token Trading

Request can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bitbns, CoinExchange, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, DDEX, CoinPlace, Gate.io, COSS, Koinex, Huobi Global, IDEX, GOPAX, Binance, Coineal, WazirX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

