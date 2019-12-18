Reviewing ViacomCBS (VIAC) & The Competition

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Television broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ViacomCBS to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

This table compares ViacomCBS and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ViacomCBS $14.51 billion $1.96 billion 7.76 ViacomCBS Competitors $5.43 billion $702.02 million -0.13

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. ViacomCBS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ViacomCBS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViacomCBS 18.98% 44.13% 7.94% ViacomCBS Competitors 4.65% 16.42% 3.55%

Dividends

ViacomCBS pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. ViacomCBS pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 21.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ViacomCBS is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of ViacomCBS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of ViacomCBS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViacomCBS’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ViacomCBS and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViacomCBS 0 1 5 0 2.83 ViacomCBS Competitors 279 810 1500 62 2.51

ViacomCBS presently has a consensus target price of $56.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.68%. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 22.11%. Given ViacomCBS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ViacomCBS is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

ViacomCBS beats its rivals on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events, as well as a direct-to-consumer digital streaming subscription. This segment also operates Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 29 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from its television stations. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.