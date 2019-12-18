Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Receives $29.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other Rexnord news, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,671 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $173,532.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 35,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,521.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,156. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 0.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the second quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 2.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 1.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

