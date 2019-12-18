Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RXN. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Rexnord from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Troutman sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $149,335.56. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $173,532.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Rexnord by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

