Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 4,447.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,399.75 ($57.88).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,820 ($50.25) target price (down from GBX 4,340 ($57.09)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,750 ($62.48) to GBX 4,725 ($62.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,465 ($58.73) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,214.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,354.76. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 3,587 ($47.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

