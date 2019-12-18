Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is a non-asset based transportation and logistics services provider offering a full suite of solutions, including customized and expedited less-than-truckload, truckload and intermodal brokerage, and domestic and international air. The Company utilizes a proprietary webenabled technology system and a third-party network of transportation providers to serve a diverse customer base in terms of end market focus and annual freight expenditures. Its third-party transportation providers consist of individuals or small teams that own or lease their own over-the-road transportation equipment and asset-based, over-the-road transportation companies. As a non-asset based transportation provider, the Company does not own any tractors or other power equipment used to transport its customers’ freight. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Cudahy, Wisconsin. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

RRTS opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $15.00.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $459.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.60 million. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 92.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roadrunner Transportation Systems news, Director Charles W. Shaver purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $166,140.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,135 shares of company stock valued at $601,821 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

