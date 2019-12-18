Robert William Howard Sells 140,000 Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Stock

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $1,089,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,870,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,552,062.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert William Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $991,200.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $1,015,000.00.

JAG stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.05. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $150.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Jagged Peak Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JAG shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Williams Capital lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 953.7% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,580,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,498 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 478.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,270,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,043,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 410,751 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,899,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,844,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 319,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

