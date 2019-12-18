Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 345 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 345 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a CHF 225 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 330 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 315 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 328 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 310.42.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

