Roper Technologies’ (ROP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $400.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $375.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ROP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $394.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $375.55.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $353.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $245.59 and a fifty-two week high of $385.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.98 and a 200 day moving average of $356.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $3,558,285 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

