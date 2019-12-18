Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Top pick” Rating for Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WEIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,440 ($18.94) to GBX 1,395 ($18.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) target price on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,617.24 ($21.27).

Get Weir Group alerts:

Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,562.34 ($20.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,432.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,442.86. Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,222.50 ($16.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,041.56.

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.