Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Price Target Increased to GBX 315 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its price target upped by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 315 ($4.14) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 270.29 ($3.56).

RBS opened at GBX 249.20 ($3.28) on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 214.31. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.10.

In other news, insider Mark Seligman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £21,400 ($28,150.49).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

