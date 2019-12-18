Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBS. Redburn Partners upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Investec upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

RBS stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,017,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 56,881 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.