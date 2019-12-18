Safe Haven (SHA) Trading 20.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $8,754.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.02652684 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

