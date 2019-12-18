Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Receives $25.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $27.00 target price on Saratoga Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on Saratoga Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

In other Saratoga Investment news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony bought 20,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at $326,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $248.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.31. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 51.00% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.