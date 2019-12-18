SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 3,510 ($46.17) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SDR. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.81) price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 3,250 ($42.75) price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,080.78 ($40.53).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock opened at GBX 3,369 ($44.32) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,233.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,025.24. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a twelve month low of GBX 2,322 ($30.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,456 ($45.46). The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion and a PE ratio of 20.25.

In other SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 41,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.84), for a total value of £1,356,247.37 ($1,784,066.52).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

