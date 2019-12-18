SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

SHNWF opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $46.08.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

