Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €66.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on G24. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.50 ($71.51) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays set a €55.40 ($64.42) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €56.65 ($65.87).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €57.85 ($67.27) on Wednesday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €35.86 ($41.70) and a twelve month high of €56.85 ($66.10). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €54.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

