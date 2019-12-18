SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 4,316.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

