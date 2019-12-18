Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Second Sight Medical Products in a report released on Monday, December 16th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser expects that the medical device company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Second Sight Medical Products’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EYES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYES opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Second Sight Medical Products has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $95.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.32.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 743.86% and a negative return on equity of 201.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.