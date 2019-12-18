Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $36.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.78.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Shotspotter in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Shotspotter from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities set a $40.00 target price on Shotspotter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $42,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 3.8% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 22,700.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 0.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 5.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 6,426.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shotspotter stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.81 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. Shotspotter has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shotspotter will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

