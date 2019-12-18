Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) PT Raised to $30.00

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JMP Securities to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

SSTI stock opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. Shotspotter has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.81 and a beta of 2.64.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Shotspotter had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shotspotter will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $42,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Shotspotter in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Shotspotter in the second quarter worth about $641,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shotspotter in the second quarter worth about $392,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Shotspotter by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 119,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shotspotter in the second quarter worth about $8,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

