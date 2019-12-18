SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Upgraded to “Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $13.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho cut shares of SITE Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of SITE Centers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITC opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,727,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 29,929 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1,012.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 57,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 51,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.