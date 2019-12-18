Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $46.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.55.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

NYSE SKX opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Skechers USA has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. Skechers USA’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers USA will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,088.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,051 shares of company stock valued at $11,117,993. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1,270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.