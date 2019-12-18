Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Set at C$26.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SNC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.19.

SNC stock opened at C$24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.69. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$15.47 and a 52 week high of C$48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of -4.33.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$1.04. The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.31 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.8799999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Snc-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is -9.10%.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

