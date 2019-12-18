SolGold (LON:SOLG) Price Target Cut to GBX 70 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SolGold (LON:SOLG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SOLG. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Monday, November 25th.

SOLG stock opened at GBX 19.46 ($0.26) on Tuesday. SolGold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.18 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 41.85 ($0.55). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $374.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81.

About SolGold

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

