Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) & Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Critical Survey

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sound Financial Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $37.45 million 2.46 $7.04 million N/A N/A Oconee Federal Financial $20.54 million 7.10 $3.72 million N/A N/A

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Oconee Federal Financial.

Dividends

Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 16.79% 8.37% 0.88% Oconee Federal Financial 18.02% 4.34% 0.73%

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Oconee Federal Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans comprising fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used manufactured home loans, floating home loans, automobile loans, boat loans, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts; land loans; and commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory. It operates through main office in Seattle; seven branch offices, of which four are located in the Seattle Metropolitan Statistical area, two are located in Clallam County, and one is located in Jefferson County; and two loan production offices, including one located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle and one located in Sequim. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.