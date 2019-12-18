Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Given Market Perform Rating at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an underweight rating to an equal rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.92. Southern Copper has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Southern Copper had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,825,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,318,000 after purchasing an additional 774,578 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,111,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,945,000 after buying an additional 155,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,258,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,171,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

