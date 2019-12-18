Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) Receives “Hold” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their hold rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ONCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Spark Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of ONCE stock opened at $113.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.67. Spark Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $114.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 4,568.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Spark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 651.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

