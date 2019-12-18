STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.96 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, insider Scott D. Barnes sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $55,294.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,347.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $598,246.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,130. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,413,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

