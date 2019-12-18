Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SGU stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $442.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.21. Star Group has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Star Group in the second quarter valued at $918,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Star Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Star Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Star Group by 148.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 155,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Star Group in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

