STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.12 on Top Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $35.76 million and approximately $811,371.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00016764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokens.net, DSX, Ethfinex and IDCM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a token. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DSX, Tokens.net, Ethfinex, DDEX, Kyber Network, OKCoin, HitBTC and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

