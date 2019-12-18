Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $905-930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954 million.Steelcase also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.41-1.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James cut Steelcase from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get Steelcase alerts:

SCS stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.38. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Steelcase news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $473,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,051.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $136,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,388,910.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,300 shares of company stock valued at $754,203. 17.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.