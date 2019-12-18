Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $242.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $242.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BTIG Research set a $228.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stryker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.79.

NYSE SYK opened at $203.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.86. Stryker has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 2,500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $540,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $6,339,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,508 shares of company stock worth $13,586,717. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

