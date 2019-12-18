Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Sulzer AG (OTCMKTS:SULZF) were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.70 and last traded at $109.70, approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.36.

About Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF)

Sulzer Ltd provides products and services for the oil and gas, power, water, and other markets in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

