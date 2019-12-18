Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super League Gaming has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Shares of SLGG stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Jung purchased 9,542 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $39,694.72. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 55,463 shares of company stock worth $782,987.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGG. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,492,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $812,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $2,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $793,000. Institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

