Swing (SWING) Price Reaches $0.0126 on Top Exchanges

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Swing has a market cap of $55,308.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swing has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Swing coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,399,530 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

