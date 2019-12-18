SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Trading 0% Higher

SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, 8,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 6,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25.

About SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for SWISS LF HLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWISS LF HLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.