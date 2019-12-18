Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 43,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 574,655 shares.The stock last traded at $65.95 and had previously closed at $64.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synaptics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Synaptics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $32,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,463.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,356,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,030.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,134. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,310,000 after buying an additional 175,697 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after buying an additional 215,852 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Synaptics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 735,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after buying an additional 217,172 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Synaptics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 54,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

