Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SYF. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.92.

NYSE SYF opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

