Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TH. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Target Hospitality from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.52.

NYSE TH opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $12.11.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 million.

In other news, CFO Eric Kalamaras acquired 15,582 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $68,249.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,541.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk acquired 8,972 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $42,617.00. Insiders have purchased 66,131 shares of company stock valued at $302,373 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 2,490.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,108,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,998 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 1,464.0% in the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,692 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 27.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 521,033 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 7.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 105,323 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,802,000.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

