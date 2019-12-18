Bank of America Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tc Pipelines has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines in the second quarter worth $616,147,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 94.4% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,506,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 28.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,573,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $567,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,158 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 39.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,008,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 201,685.1% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,311,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

