Teleflex Incorporated to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teleflex in a research note issued on Monday, December 16th. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter expects that the medical technology company will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Swann set a $405.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.60.

Shares of TFX opened at $367.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $226.02 and a fifty-two week high of $373.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $348.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.32.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.01, for a total transaction of $63,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.11, for a total transaction of $2,535,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,587.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,881 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,506. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Teleflex by 0.3% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 3.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

