Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $415.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFX. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Svb Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $365.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.60.

Shares of TFX opened at $367.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $348.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.33. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $226.02 and a fifty-two week high of $373.90.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,485,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $1,743,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,543.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,881 shares of company stock worth $23,933,506 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 25.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

