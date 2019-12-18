Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:TEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $830.00

Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust plc (LON:TEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 830 ($10.92) and last traded at GBX 829.37 ($10.91), with a volume of 82131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 891.06 ($11.72).

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 786.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 781.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:TEM)

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The objective of the Company is to provide long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders through investment in companies operating in emerging markets or whose stocks are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

